Wolverhampton businessman was 'kidnapped outside city centre offices for £19,000 ransom'

The jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court was told that the businessman was abducted from a car park in the city centre at about 5.30pm on October 11 last year.

Baljit Baghral, 33, David Baghral, 28, Manjit Baghral, 31, and Maninder Singh, 36, are accused of conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to blackmail and possession of imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to the alleged incident.

Mr Rupert Jones told the jury that the accountant was taken from the car park where he was put into the back of a van and driven to the Ocean Spice chip shop, in Summerhill Road, in Coseley, which has links to the defendants.

He was held at a flat above the take away for a number of hours while arrangements were made for a ransom drop of £19,000 to be made at a bus stop. The court was told that the money was delivered and collected.

He said after the 'drop' was completed the victim was returned to the back of the van which was parked outside the chip shop. He was able to escape by letting himself out of the vehicle and going to get help.

Giving defence evidence on the witness stand, Baljit Baghral told the jury that he did not was not involved in the conspiracy and that he was forced by a man called 'Deep' to co-operate with the kidnap. He said he had been told that the victim owed a fifth defendant called Shanu Shanu £200,000 and they were going to collect it.

He told the jury when he saw Deep with a gun in his waistband he had second thoughts and tried to back out.

Baljit Bahgral said: "Deep was shouting and being aggressive towards me. I said I didn't want to be involved.

"He said I should get in the van. He said, 'you're driving'. He threatened me. I was scared. I didn't know what he was gong to do next. I gave him the key and told him that he can get the van, but he wasn't listening to me. I stepped into the van, David went in the back.

"They put Maninder in the front. Deep said 'you're brother's in the back. If you to want to see him die carry on. Just do as you're told and you won't get hurt.' I never really had any option, but to carry."

The prosecution case is that the Baghrals and Singh were all involved in the conspiracy and they recruited Shanu, from London, to help them carry out the plan.

Baljit Baghral and David Baghral, of Genge Avenue, Lanesfield; Manjit Baghral and Maninder Singh, of Trysull Road, Bradmore, all Wolverhampton deny the allegations.

Shanu, 22, from London, pleaded guilty to the offences at the start of the trial and will be sentenced at the end of the proceedings.