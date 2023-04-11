Police stepping up presence at Dudley bus station over anti-social behaviour concerns

Police are increasing their presence in Dudley Bus Station due to concerns over anti-social behaviour

Dudley Town Police announced that they were "increasing [their] presence" on Tuesday after a number of incidents at the Black Country bus station.

Last week, West Midlands Police refreshed an appeal in an attempt to identify a man who racially abused another man before hitting him on the head with a piece of wood.

The attack happened at around 10pm on Saturday, October 20.

On October 3, police found a knife with a 10cm blade in the possession of an 18-year-old man during a police patrol.

During the same month, police gave four antisocial behaviour warnings to teenagers aged between 13 and 16 due to their behaviour at the bus station.

Dudley Town Police said: "We are increasing our presence in Dudley Bus Station in response to a number of community concerns over Antisocial behaviour.