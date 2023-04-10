Ryan Passey's family 'hopeful' as police review nears conclusion with 'several significant lines of inquiry'

Ryan Passey

West Yorkshire Police is examining the original West Midlands Police investigation into the case of Ryan, who was knifed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub in 2017.

The review was launched after the family's Justice for Ryan campaign raised a series of concerns over the original police probe.

Kobe Murray, who later changed his name to Kareem Gayle, was cleared by a jury of both murder and manslaughter after claiming he had stabbed Ryan, who was unarmed, in self-defence.

The Passey family has now received an update on progress of the review in a meeting with West Yorkshire Police. They have been told it is due to be completed next month, with a full report set for June.

Justice for Ryan spokesman Jason Connon said the meeting was "very positive". He said the force had given them "further clarity" over aspects of the initial investigation – and that some "new information had come to light".

"They are following several significant lines of inquiry and are continuing their investigation," he said.

"We have been told to expect them to conclude their report in May with their findings released the following month.

"Hopefully this will lead to a new investigation by West Midlands Police and ultimately to new criminal proceedings."

Family friend Jason Connon, Ryan Passey's mother Gill and father Ade outside Lloyds House in Birmingham - the headquarters of West Midlands Police

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb, who recently raised Ryan's case in a parliamentary debate on knife crime, also attended the meeting.

She said: "It has been a hard slog trying to push open the doors of bureaucracy and persuade people to listen to Ryan Passey’s family and their quest for justice. However, one by one the doors are opening.

"I am confident the investigation by the West Yorkshire Police will lead to new lines of inquiry. I would like to thank the West Yorkshire force for its diligence in pursuit of the truth to find out what happened on the fateful night Ryan lost his life so violently.

"It has always been wrong that no one has been convicted of Ryan’s killing. I know Ryan’s family hope this latest investigation will finally lead to justice for Ryan, as do I."

West Midlands Police announced another force would be reviewing its investigation in October 2021 following a Justice for Ryan campaign lasting more than two years.

It came after private investigator Russ Whitfield of Liberton Investigations said there were nine lines of inquiry that may have been missed in the initial probe.