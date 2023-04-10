Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ryan Passey's family 'hopeful' as police review nears conclusion with 'several significant lines of inquiry'

By Peter MadeleyStourbridgeCrimePublished:

An independent police review into the investigation of Ryan Passey's killing has unearthed "several significant lines of inquiry", his family has said.

Ryan Passey
Ryan Passey

West Yorkshire Police is examining the original West Midlands Police investigation into the case of Ryan, who was knifed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub in 2017.

The review was launched after the family's Justice for Ryan campaign raised a series of concerns over the original police probe.

Kobe Murray, who later changed his name to Kareem Gayle, was cleared by a jury of both murder and manslaughter after claiming he had stabbed Ryan, who was unarmed, in self-defence.

The Passey family has now received an update on progress of the review in a meeting with West Yorkshire Police. They have been told it is due to be completed next month, with a full report set for June.

Justice for Ryan spokesman Jason Connon said the meeting was "very positive". He said the force had given them "further clarity" over aspects of the initial investigation – and that some "new information had come to light".

"They are following several significant lines of inquiry and are continuing their investigation," he said.

"We have been told to expect them to conclude their report in May with their findings released the following month.

"Hopefully this will lead to a new investigation by West Midlands Police and ultimately to new criminal proceedings."

Family friend Jason Connon, Ryan Passey's mother Gill and father Ade outside Lloyds House in Birmingham - the headquarters of West Midlands Police

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb, who recently raised Ryan's case in a parliamentary debate on knife crime, also attended the meeting.

She said: "It has been a hard slog trying to push open the doors of bureaucracy and persuade people to listen to Ryan Passey’s family and their quest for justice. However, one by one the doors are opening.

"I am confident the investigation by the West Yorkshire Police will lead to new lines of inquiry. I would like to thank the West Yorkshire force for its diligence in pursuit of the truth to find out what happened on the fateful night Ryan lost his life so violently.

"It has always been wrong that no one has been convicted of Ryan’s killing. I know Ryan’s family hope this latest investigation will finally lead to justice for Ryan, as do I."

West Midlands Police announced another force would be reviewing its investigation in October 2021 following a Justice for Ryan campaign lasting more than two years.

It came after private investigator Russ Whitfield of Liberton Investigations said there were nine lines of inquiry that may have been missed in the initial probe.

In November 2021 the Passey family won a civil case against Kobe Murray after claiming he had unlawfully killed Ryan.

Crime
News
Politics
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News