More than 20 convicted in major Black Country child sex abuse investigation

Wolverhampton Crown Court

The defendants were arrested for offences relating to seven children aged under 12 in Walsall and Wolverhampton spanning nearly a decade.

Of the 21 offenders involved, 13 have so far been jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court with four others due to be sentenced at a later date. All but one of them pleaded guilty to the charges.

The sex ring came to light after a hospital visit by one of the victims raised concerns which led to a subsequent inquiry.

At the end of the final trial on Wednesday, Judge Simon Ward told three defendants found guilty by the jury: "Expect to be given long sentences."

All three were immediately remanded into custody.

A fourth defendant was cleared of any wrongdoing by the jury on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Supt Inspector Paul Drover, of West Midlands Police, said: "It's a large scale child sexual assault investigation spanning a number of years since 2017. For me and my colleagues this is one of the most shocking and abhorrent cases of child sexual abuse that I've seen that I have seen in my career.

"In terms of looking over the period in time with the children the Walsall Safeguarding Board is looking at what occurred,who did what and whether are are lessons to be learned.

"My message to anyone out there who has been subject to abuse and sexual harm contact us because we will listen, we will take it seriously and we will deal with the matter."