Man denies stealing from Walsall school and fashion shop

Abu Bakr Girls School, Walsall. Photo: Google

Stefan Baker is accused of burglary at Abu Bakr Girls School in Wednesbury Road, on April 10 last year.

The 37-year-old denied the charge, in which he is accused of taking three laptops, a computer and monitor and four computer screens from the school.

At Dudley Magistrates Court on Monday, he also denied entering fashion retailer Shu-Box, in Park Street, Walsall, on July 25 and taking approximately £150 in cash, a Canon camera worth £450 and jewellery worth around £1,964.