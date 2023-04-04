Notification Settings

Man denies stealing from Walsall school and fashion shop

Published:

A man is to stand trial after he denied stealing laptops from a Walsall school.

Abu Bakr Girls School, Walsall. Photo: Google
Stefan Baker is accused of burglary at Abu Bakr Girls School in Wednesbury Road, on April 10 last year.

The 37-year-old denied the charge, in which he is accused of taking three laptops, a computer and monitor and four computer screens from the school.

At Dudley Magistrates Court on Monday, he also denied entering fashion retailer Shu-Box, in Park Street, Walsall, on July 25 and taking approximately £150 in cash, a Canon camera worth £450 and jewellery worth around £1,964.

Baker, of Clarence Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, will stand trial at Walsall Magistrates Court in June.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

