Two men charged with cultivating cannabis after raid on former Tipton bar uncovers 500 plants

Officers seized 500 plants when they executed a drugs warrant at 7.30am on Thursday morning.

Two men were arrested and growing equipment is now being destroyed.

The two men, aged 34 and 35, were charged with cultivating cannabis and remanded in custody overnight to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

Sandwell Police are urging members of the public who suspect a building is being used to produce to get in touch with them.

