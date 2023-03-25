Bullet holes seen in car after 'targeted' Wolverhampton shooting in leafy street

Bullet holes could be seen in the back of an MG on Paget Road, Wolverhampton, after a suspected targeted attack

Leafy Paget Road in Wolverhampton was sealed off after the shooting, the latest attack involving firearms in the region.

A man in his 20s suffered gunshot wounds in the “targeted attack” but escaped with injuries that were not life threatening.

On Friday a grey MG hatchback could be seen in the road with a pair of bullet holes clearly visible in the rear window. The car's left rear tyre was also flat.

Residents reported hearing noises similar to fireworks as the drama unfolded at around 9.30pm. Police descended on the street to find the injured man in a car that had come to a standstill at the gates of Wolverhampton College. He was given first aid and taken to hospital.

Police remained at the scene throughout Friday

The college, normally filled with hundreds of students, remained closed as investigations were launched. And nearby Wolverhampton Girls’ High School and St Jude’s CofE Primary Academy were also closed.

It is the latest violent episode involving guns on our streets.

In January a man suffered gunshot wounds after being attacked on the Willenhall Road in Wolverhampton and in another attack two men were injured when shots were fired in a shop in Bertram Road, Smethwick.

A blue tent was placed at the scene of Thursday night’s shooting in Paget Road as detectives spoke to residents and called for CCTV footage to be handed in.

A woman, who lives nearby didn't wish to be named, said: "I thought I heard fireworks sometime after 9pm but before the helicopters at around 10pm. I thought it was that and you usually think 'stupid people' especially at this time of night, then we heard the helicopter and then police cars arrived."

A man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I heard the helicopter at around 10pm last night for around two hours and my neighbour went for a walk, and then text me saying they've blue taped it up.

"This is usually a quiet area, except in the mornings with all the traffic, but I've never seen anything like this. It's quite concerning, especially when you've got kids as well."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said detectives were "exploring CCTV opportunities".