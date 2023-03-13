'We will catch you' – Detectives urge Walsall nightclub killer to hand themselves

Akeem Francis-Kerr

Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, was stabbed at Valesha's nightclub, also known locally as Colliseum, on Newport Street in the town centre just after 5am on Saturday.

Despite the efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead at around 6am while being taken to hospital.

Detectives are viewing CCTV from the nightclub and understand a scuffle took place prior to the stabbing. No-one has yet been arrested.

Police at the scene in Walsall

It comes less than two months since Bailey Atkinson was fatally stabbed in the town centre and has prompted an outcry for tougher penalties for those involved in knife crime, as well as increased security measures in nightclubs.

Chief Supt Phil Dolby, of West Midlands Police, said patrols had been stepped up in the wake of Akeem's murder and urged any witnesses to come forward to help catch his killer.

He said: "We will catch the offenders, they just need to hand themselves in while that's still a possibility for them, before we catch them first.

"This is the second incident in the town in the last few weeks, a lot of people are quite rightly nervous around this, so on behalf of the whole town with the local police here we are making this appeal."

He said police were working with partners and charities to try and discourage young people from carrying knives.

When asked about the use of knife arches in nightclubs, he added: "Anything that helps keep people safe can only be a good thing.

"The decisions around the licensing and what happens within it is a matter for the local authority, but we work with them around this."

Valerie Vaz, MP for Walsall South, said she had requested an urgent meeting with the chief constable of West Midlands Police and the region's police and crime commissioner to discuss the outbreaks of serious violent crime in Walsall and the threat to public safety.

She added: “It is shocking news that this weekend there has been a second murder in Walsall town centre in the space of six weeks – both taking place in the early hours at weekends.

"I know that the police are doing all they can to investigate and reassure the public, including the use of temporary special powers.

"My thoughts remain with the family and friends of the victim of Saturday’s fatal incident.”

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said he was also due to meet with police chiefs on Monday afternoon.

Walsall Councillor Waheed Rasab, who represents the Paddock ward, said it was a "sad loss of life".

"I pray his soul rests in peace and the people responsible can be caught as soon as possible," he added.

"You can't just stop people going out at night. We need to make sure that people who go out can enjoy themselves. We need better security and more police intervention. I would be in favour of knife arches at nightclubs."

Councillor Pete Smith, who represents the Blakenall ward, added: "It's a terrible tragedy.

"It's happening too frequently in the town centre. It's extremely worrying.

"We don't know at this stage what the circumstances were around his death, but I do support the police using Section 60 powers, to stop and search people without the need for the usual grounds, as long as is necessary."

It comes as two more knife bins are set to be unveiled in Walsall on Tuesday as part of a campaign to make the streets safer.

Bailey Atkinson, 20, was stabbed multiple times in Walsall in the early hours of January 28. He was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Nine teenagers have been charged in relation to his murder.