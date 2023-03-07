More than 45,000 migrants entered the UK illegally from across the Channel in small boats in 2022 [Gareth Fuller/PA Wire]

Under tough new plans expected to be announced by the PM today, channel migrants arriving via "irregular routes" such as small boats would be removed from the UK and banned from future re-entry.

But fears have already been raised from the Tory backbenches that the legislation will be held up by "lefty virtue-signalling lawyers and MPs" unless laws are changed.

The £3bn scheme would also see illegal migrants unable to apply for British citizenship. It comes after Mr Sunak made "stopping the boats" one of his key pledges after more than 45,000 migrants piled into the country from across the Channel last year.

Supporters said the plans were "common sense" and showed Mr Sunak was "getting a grip" in illegal migration, while critics branded the scheme "unworkable".

Marco Longhi, Conservative MP for Dudley North, warned the plans were likely to be blocked unless Britain exited the European convention on human rights (ECHR).

He told the Express & Star: "It’s fair to say that the Government has tried repeatedly to deal with illegal immigration. And failed.

"Every step of the way lefty virtue-signalling lawyers and MPs have blocked every attempt by Government.

"So the law needs changing, and the laws that scupper everything, every time, are ECHR laws and Modern Slavery.

"Therefore, if this latest law does not firewall the Government from the abuse of those laws it will make it impossible to argue against exiting the ECHR.

"I have always said we should leave the ECHR and replace it with something better, something that works for our country."

The Illegal Migration Bill is also expected to set out further measures restricting the right to claim asylum.

Cabinet minister Michelle Donelan said the Government was "getting a grip" on illegal migration. "This week we will be bringing forward additional legislation, which is based on the principle that if people travel here via illegal routes they shouldn't be allowed to stay, which I think is commonsense and right, and the correct approach," she said.