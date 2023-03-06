Crime chief Foster accused of 'misappropriating public resources' in mayoral campaign

Simon Foster (left) wants to take on Conservative Andy Street (right) for the mayoral crown

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Mr Foster is in a three-way battle to be the candidate for Sir Keir's Starmer's party at the election for West Midlands Mayor in 2024.

He has been accused of misappropriating public resources by appearing alongside police officers and using the force's headquarters in a promotional video for his campaign.

A letter of complaint, seen by the Express & Star, says it appears that West Midlands Police "is taking a side in the election and risks undermining trust in the force".

Mr Foster with a police officer in a campaign video

The letter is being examined by the region's police and crime panel, which scrutinises the work of the PCC.

It says: "I write with my dissatisfaction and concern that the PCC has misappropriated public resources in his party political campaign to be Labour’s candidate to be mayor.

"On Simon Foster’s website there are pictures that also appear on the PCC’s official website. The PCC also appears on his website and in his campaign video with officers.

"Was this approved by the office of the PCC and by the Chief Constable of West Midlands Police?

"If so why? As it appears that West Midlands Police is taking a side in the election and risks undermining trust in the force.

Simon Foster with PCSOs in his mayoral campaign video

"I am also worried that it appears that police premises were used for filming as there is a shot of the PCC walking into Lloyd House in the video."

A spokesperson for the Police and Crime Commissioner said: "We have received the correspondence and passed it on to the Police and Crime Panel as per procedure."

Mr Foster, a former legal aid solicitor, announced his mayoral bid last month after less then two years in the role of PCC. He is up against the victims' commissioner he appointed, Councillor Nicky Brennan, and corporate accountant Richard Parker.