A police drugs raid, Margaret Street, West Bromwich.

In the team’s latest early morning swoop, just around the corner from West Bromwich Police Station, they seized a machete and drugs from a terraced home in Margaret Street, as neighbours slept. Also seized was a stun-gun weapon which Sergeant Jason Phillips said was becoming an all-too-common find on the team’s raids.

A briefing

Sgt Phillips said the latest operation will have disrupted drugs supply in the area.

Two men aged aged 18 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, possession of a firearm and possession of a Class A drug.

Scales that were seized

The 23-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of intent to supply cannabis.

Sergeant Jason Phillips, of the Neighbourhood Task Force, said: “We found cannabis buds and scales. We also found a large machete and a stun gun, which are seeming to become more popular at the moment, off the streets.

Seized drugs

“This has been a really great success, we have taken a weapon, which is classed as a firearm, off of the streets, and we have obviously affected the drug supply in the area.

The police chief continued: “This is just business as usual for Sandwell and the task force.

A seized stun-gun