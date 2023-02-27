'Gummy Twin' murder trial hears harrowing 999 call made by dad after son shot 'over £100 drug debt'

The scene in Caslon Crescent, Norton

Wolverhampton Crown Court has heard that John Jones, 36, was shot dead in his Caslon Crescent home in Norton, near Stourbridge, and his younger brother Sebastian was repeatedly stabbed when five males entered the house shortly before 7.30pm on February 25 last year.

On Monday the jury heard the recording of the victim's father David frantically pleading with the ambulance service operator to send help. Noise and shouting could be heard in the background as Mr Jones explained that his son had been attacked "all over £100".

The female operator said: "Is he breathing?"

Mr Jones replied: "He's gone I think......it's going to be too late."

The operator is heard telling Mr Jones to put the call on loudspeaker, saying: "You have to listen to me" as she instructed him to give his son CPR by interlocking fingers and pushing down on his chest. She instructed him to take turns with others to carry out the procedure until paramedics arrived.

Operator: "Are you giving him CPR now?"

Mr Jones replied: "Yes.... he is still breathing. Is somebody going to come or what?... He is definitely breathing."

At this point family friend and prosecution witness Justin Foxall could be heard telling David Jones that the victim's pulse was weak. The paramedics arrived within minutes and took over but John Jones was pronounced dead at short time later at 7.59pm.

The jury previously heard that the victim used class A drugs and owed alleged gunman Ravi Talware £175.

Talware, Kevin Waldron, Scott Garrington and three youths are accused of murdering Mr Jones and attacking his brother. All six deny murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, wounding and possessing the firearms.

Talware, 32, of Cavalier Circus, Bushbury, Wolverhampton; Waldron, 41, and Garrington, 51, both of Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston, also deny perverting the course of justice.