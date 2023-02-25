Probe as three injured after shots fired near city park

Shots were fired in Hamstead Road, Lozells at around 6pm on Friday with of the men rushed to hospital.
Two other men, also 19, later attended hospital separately with gunshot injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
We're investigating after shots were fired in Hamstead Road #Lozells just after 6pm today (Fri).— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) February 24, 2023
Officers attended and a 19-year-old man was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
Two further men also 19, later attended hospital separately with gunshot injuries. pic.twitter.com/yDEnn5VSm4