Probe as three injured after shots fired near city park

By Emma Walker

Police today launched a major investigation after three 19-year-old men were shot at near a city park.

Shots were fired in Hamstead Road, Lozells at around 6pm on Friday with of the men rushed to hospital.

Two other men, also 19, later attended hospital separately with gunshot injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

By Emma Walker

