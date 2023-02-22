Five men convicted of dramatic daytime jewellery raid after escaping with jewellery worth nearly £300,000

CCTV from the raid.

The robbers stole jewellery, worth £292,165 in total, during the raid at Danyaal Jewellers in Sparkbrook after smashing a stolen Toyota Hilux into the front of the shop on March 3 last year.

Five men were found guilty of conspiracy to rob and possessing an offensive weapon following a four-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, after West Midlands Police were able to prove they were all present at the scene of the robbery.

The five men convicted were 49-year-old John Gourlay, of Pershore Road in Selly Oak, 44-year-old Trevor Leek, of Southgate Road in Kingstanding, 51-year-old Justin Boylan, of Schoolacre Road in Shard End, 38-year-old Arfan Latif, from Kinver Croft in Balsall Heath and 26-year-old Hassan Zulfiqar, also from Kinver Croft.

They will be sentenced next month.

Footage of the raid was caught on Danyaal Jewellers own CCTV while mobile phone footage taken by members of the public also captured the raid.

Three of the men armed with a sledgehammer then went inside, smashing their way into two display cabinets, and began stashing jewellery in bags while the fourth man remained in the Hilux and a fifth man acted as 'crowd control' waving an axe at witnesses.

Gourlay had already admitted stealing the Hilux, fraud by false representation and converting criminal property, while Leek was found not guilty of an additional count of theft of the Hilux.

The gang used three vehicles during the raid, which included a black Land Rover Discovery, a white Toyota Hilux and a black Toyota Corolla.

The Land Rover and Toyota Corolla was used to block the road either side of the jewellers while the Hilux reversed into the store.

Arfan Latif was also linked to the stolen Land Rover. Photo: West Midlands Police

A staff member was in the store at the time of the offence and was nearly struck by falling debris when the Toyota Hilux reversed into the shop.

All five men then made off in the Land Rover and Hilux, with the Toyota Corolla being left at the scene.

West Midlands Police said CCTV footage captured the men abandoning the vehicles on King Street, Sparkbrook, before getting into a stolen Audi TTS and BMW 420 they had parked there less than an hour prior.

CCTV showed Zulfiqar going to an auto-parts store on Charles Henry Street, Birmingham on March 3 just before 12pm in the Audi TT, and purchasing tape / pads for affixing number plates.

Hassan Zulfiqar was linked to the stolen Land Rover after police recovering backings to the pads within the vehicle which had his thumb prints on. Photo: West Midlands Police

The force said Zulfiqar could be linked to the stolen Land Rover after recovering backings to the pads within the vehicle which were found to have his thumb prints on.

On the same day Gourlay drove to the Jewellery Quarter in the BMW and sold a gold bangle stolen in the raid for £1500.

He was linked to the raid as his fingerprints were on the sale sheet and he was wearing the same clothing as when he was captured on CCTV.

The force said it started a thorough investigation and managed to link all five men through extensive phone investigative work, which linked the suspects before they carried out the raid and also linked their movements and connection with the vehicles during the raid.

Officers also managed to link data recovered from the Land Rover, which showed the group taking possession of the vehicle on February 23 last year and showed the movement of the vehicle.

Tags from the stolen jewellery were also found on the sofa at Boylan’s home after the raid.

DC Patrick Fuldun, from the Force Priorities Team, said: “This was clearly an extensively planned armed robbery, with careful thought by the five defendants going into disguising themselves, the vehicles and the locations of their phones.

“This robbery took place in broad daylight, on a busy street, and must have been horrendous for anyone witnessing it. The staff member inside narrowly escaped serious injury, if not worse.