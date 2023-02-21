Sandwell food bank hit by burglars left with bare shelves

The shelves of the food bank were stripped

A volunteer from the Open Heaven Church in Wednesbury discovered the damage done to the property on Friday, which left glass "everywhere" and shelves "bare".

The pantry on Price Road – which usually opens to the community every Monday and Tuesday – will be unable to open for two weeks as a result of the break-in and is looking to raise money for more security including CCTV, security lights and roller shutter doors.

James Woodcock has been the manager at the "social supermarket" since its launch in January 2021, along with his wife Nicola, who is a pastor at the Crankhall Lane Church.

A volunteer at the pantry found pantry had been broken into on Friday

The 53 year-old said: "One of the volunteers went to go and do some work and when he got there, the front door of the cabin was kicked in, there was glass everywhere, the door was kicked in and half of the shelves were bare.

"It's heart-breaking really because we give three meals a week for these people and now they will have to go and pay full price for it – it's half term so they have got kids at home asking for snacks.

"On the surface, you may think you can just replace a door and that's it but we can't put stock back in until we know that it is secure."

The food bank provides more than 50,000 meals a year to its visitors, who pay a £5.50 weekly fee and are given more then £20 worth of shopping in return.

And it was also "wiped out" of toiletries as a result of the break-in, including sanitary towels, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

The burglary has left shelves "bare"

The service is already facing challenges as a result of the cost of living crisis, as demand is increasing and food prices are on the rise, with around 50 people on a waiting list.

Mr Woodcock added: "Our books are full, we are getting more people every week signing up but there is the running cost aspect, as we are buying food which is increasing in price."

The food bank has set up a fundraising page to increase security measures and have raised £255 of their £1,200 goal so far.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/194397/23."