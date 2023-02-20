Woman punched and strangled by masked man in her home

Police were called to a property off High Street, Eccleshall, at 10.15pm on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old victim told officers that she had been punched and strangled by one of two men who entered her home between 10pm and 10.15pm

The offenders then damaged personal belongings before leaving the scene on foot, in the general direction of Stafford Road.

The victim did not require medical treatment.

The offenders were both wearing balaclavas and were both of mixed-heritage.

One of the men was around 5ft 8in tall and was wearing black jogging bottoms with white markings.

The other offender was around 5ft 10ins, of a slim build, wearing a black puffa jacket, black jogging bottoms.

Police officers are now reviewing CCTV of the area at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information or relevant dash-cam footage is asked to message Staffordshire Police on live chat via the force's website or call 101, quoting 773 of February 15.