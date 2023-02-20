Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman punched and strangled by masked man in her home

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A woman was punched and strangled by one of two masked men who came into her home.

Police were called to a property off High Street, Eccleshall, at 10.15pm on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old victim told officers that she had been punched and strangled by one of two men who entered her home between 10pm and 10.15pm

The offenders then damaged personal belongings before leaving the scene on foot, in the general direction of Stafford Road.

The victim did not require medical treatment.

The offenders were both wearing balaclavas and were both of mixed-heritage.

One of the men was around 5ft 8in tall and was wearing black jogging bottoms with white markings.

The other offender was around 5ft 10ins, of a slim build, wearing a black puffa jacket, black jogging bottoms.

Police officers are now reviewing CCTV of the area at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information or relevant dash-cam footage is asked to message Staffordshire Police on live chat via the force's website or call 101, quoting 773 of February 15.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News