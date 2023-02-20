Man jailed for offering to supply cocaine and heroin following stop-and-search in Staffordshire

Goldi Manuel, 22, from Garretts Green area of Birmingham.

Goldi Manuel, 22, from Garretts Green area of Birmingham, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday (16 February) to four years behind bars.

Manuel was found guilty after trial of being concerned in offering to supply cocaine and heroin at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how officers stopped a black Vauxhall Corsa on Balfour in Tamworth at 4pm on 14 July 2020.

A mobile phone and 20 wraps of class A drugs, worth £200, were seized by officers.

Manuel also tested positive following a roadside drugs swipe.

Officers later seized £600 in cash following a search of an address in Birmingham.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, from the force's disruption team, said: "I’m pleased Manuel has been handed a custodial sentence for his involvement in supplying drugs in our communities.