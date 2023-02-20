Notification Settings

Appeal over broad daylight robbery of man in Kidderminster

By Adam SmithKidderminsterCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are hunting robbers who attacked a man in broad daylight in Kidderminster.

The victim was leaving Crossley Retail Park

The incident happened at the underpass on Mill Street at around 10am on Friday morning. The victim was walking from Crossley Retail Park towards town.

He was approached by two men who pushed him against the wall and demanded he hand over his wallet and keys. When he refused they stole his Samsung Galaxy S22 mobile phone from his pocket and ran off in the direction of Crossley Retail Park.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "The suspects are both described as white males in their 20s, medium build and approximately 5’7” tall. They were wearing black Nike tracksuits, black Nike trainers and had black balaclavas on.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may witnessed the robbery, or seen the suspects either before or afterwards.

"We’d also like to hear from anyone who was entering or leaving Crossley Retail Park at the time and may have dash-cam footage which has picked up the offenders."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact PC Ethan Fellows on ethan.fellows@westmercia.police.uk or 07812471764, quoting crime reference 22/16217/23.

