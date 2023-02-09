Notification Settings

Residents urged to be vigilant after more than 20 daytime burglaries in Walsall

By Thomas Parkes

People have been urged to be vigilant by police in Walsall after more than 20 daytime burglaries since the end of December.

Police chiefs said around 21 raids had occurred in Streetly and Aldridge – with one seeing sentimental jewellery being taken.

Jewellery including a pocket watch with an 18k gold chain with the name "Joseph Miles" engraved onto the watch has been stolen.

Police chiefs said they are linking the burglaries with a man and a woman – both described as being white and aged over 45.

DC Lindsay Marsh, from force CID at Bloxwich, said: “We had had a number of burglaries which have taken place during the daytime and we would like to reassure the public we are doing all we can to catch the people who are behind this. Please be vigilant and heed advice.”

People with information should contact the force via live chat on their website, or by ringing 101 quoting crime reference number 20/107373/23. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

