Residents urged to be vigilant after more than 20 daytime burglaries in Walsall

Police chiefs said around 21 raids had occurred in Streetly and Aldridge – with one seeing sentimental jewellery being taken.

Jewellery including a pocket watch with an 18k gold chain with the name "Joseph Miles" engraved onto the watch has been stolen.

Police chiefs said they are linking the burglaries with a man and a woman – both described as being white and aged over 45.

DC Lindsay Marsh, from force CID at Bloxwich, said: “We had had a number of burglaries which have taken place during the daytime and we would like to reassure the public we are doing all we can to catch the people who are behind this. Please be vigilant and heed advice.”