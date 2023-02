The cannabis was discovered on Ablewell Street in Walsall

Officers were called to Ablewell Street at 11.25am yesterday.

West Midlands Police said 150 cannabis plants were found in several rooms.

The plants were seized by officers and are carrying out further enquiries.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Ablewell Street, Walsall at 11.25am on February 8.