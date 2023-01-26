Five arrests over cocaine supply allegations in Walsall

Mohammed Jabbar Nadeem, 23, of Darlaston Road, Pleck, and Rohail Ali, 25, of Rutter Street, Palfrey, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine. Ali was also charged with being concerned in the supply of diamorphine.

Zubair Mahmood, was charged with two counts of being concerned with the supply of crack cocaine and two counts of being concerned with the supply of diamorphine.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and two counts of being concerned in the supply of diamorphine. He was also charged with one count of being in possession of criminal property.

The arrests relate to a West Midlands Police County Lines Taskforce joint operation with Walsall police relating to the alleged discovery of evidence of drugs supply, cash totalling £20,000 and weapons at three properties.