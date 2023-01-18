Persistent thief who targeted West Bromwich shops in crime spree avoids jail

Zara Heaton was sentenced at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court last week

Zara Heaton, from St John's Road, Tipton, was given a suspended prison sentence after being convicted of six thefts.

Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court heard on Friday how the 25-year-old repeatedly stole from shops in West Bromwich between August and September last year.

On August 11, Heaton took a handbag and clothes worth £75 from Peacocks in New Square Shopping Centre, before targeting Heron Foods in the High Street 17 days later.

She then stole £70 worth of clip strips and chocolate from Heron Foods on September 2, before taking chocolate worth £13 on September 7.

Heaton also stole Galaxy chocolate bars worth £18 from Farmfoods in the High Street on September 4. On September 13 she then took biscuits and chocolate from the same store.

She was also convicted of one charge of common assault in West Bromwich from September 8.

Heaton had denied all charges but the case against her was proved in her absence in December.

At her sentencing, a further charge of failing to appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court last month was also added.

Heaton was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months due to her persistent offending and non-compliance with court orders.