Walsall police discover huge cannabis farm with over 500 plants

The cannabis farm found by police. Photo: @StMatthewsWMP

St Matthew's Police tweeted pictures of the discovery on Sunday.

The team said it had discovered a cannabis farm on Saturday with the help of colleagues from Force Response.

It has been dismantled and the plants and equipment were seized for destruction.

The location of where the cannabis farm was found has not yet been disclosed by officers.

The team posted: "Team 2 discovered a cannabis farm yesterday with the help of colleagues from @ResponseWMP.

"Team 1 helped to dismantle and recover over 500 plants and equipment for destruction."