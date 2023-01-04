Three arrests after suspected stolen cars, balaclavas and tools found

The arrests follow Staffordshire Police's ongoing dedicated operation to tackle vehicle crime in the county, Operation Bormus.

The first arrest was made in Norton Canes, Cannock, on Tuesday after a group of offenders tried to steal a transit van.

After an unsuccessful attempt, the group drove away in a Mazda and officers were sent to look for them.

It was spotted in the Featherstone area and followed for a short distance into Wolverhampton, where two people got out and ran away.

Police caught up to the driver and seized the vehicle at the scene.

Officers later found out that the Mazda was using cloned plates and had been stolen from Rugeley on December 22.

They found balaclavas, crow bars and a number of suspected stolen tools inside.

A 17-year-old boy, of no-fixed-address, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, burglary dwelling and failing to stop a motor vehicle when required by a constable.

Police were also called to an address in Dosthill, Tamworth on October 29 after an Audi SQ5 was stolen.

It was later recovered nearby and was seized for forensic testing.

On Wednesday morning, police searched an address in Tamworth and found a knuckleduster and a quantity of class A and B drugs.

An 18-year-old man, from Tamworth, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled drug of class A and B and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Finally, a man was also arrested in the Solihull area following recent car thefts in Lichfield and Tamworth.

A Ford was seen acting suspiciously in the Tamworth and Lichfield area on Friday.

A 31-year-old man, from Tamworth, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.

All three suspects remain in custody while inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Pete Cooke, from CID at Staffordshire Police, said: “It’s the start of a new year and we wanted to send a clear message to everyone that our commitment to tackling vehicle crime in Staffordshire remains a key priority.

“We’ve been working hard with our colleagues at West Midlands Police and dedicated units within the force to continue our efforts against those responsible.