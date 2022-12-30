Quad bike and Land Rovers stolen in spate of burglaries in Staffordshire

Officers received three separate reports across the Stafford area on Friday morning, where vehicles, tools and valuables were targeted by thieves.

Just before 5.40am, police were called to Arn Hill after the victim discovered that their home had been burgled overnight.

Unknown offenders forced entry into two outbuildings and made off with various items - including work tools and a Yamaha quad bike.

At around 2.10am, a green Land Rover was stolen from an address in Flashbrook. Three people who were dressed in black were seen in the area at the time.

A black Land Rover was also taken from an address on Clayalders Bank. The victim discovered the theft at about 5.40am.

Detective Inspector Pete Goodwin, from CID at Staffordshire Police, said: “Officers are making inquiries into these incidents and would like to speak to anyone who may have any information or footage of the areas at the time.

“Rural crime affects a large proportion of residents and businesses in Staffordshire and often goes unreported. It’s vital that you tell us about anything suspicious as soon as possible so we can bring those responsible to justice.