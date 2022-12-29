Suspects as young as 11 charged with knife crime offences in West Midlands

Image by Tumisu on Pixabay

Statistics from West Midlands Police show that more than 1,000 charges have been brought against knife crime suspects under the age of 26 since the start of 2022, with four of them facing murder charges.

Former Stourbridge FC player Cody Fisher, 23, has become the latest victim of knife crime in the region. He was stabbed to death in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.

Earlier this month, 18-year-old Jack Lowe was fatally stabbed in Darlaston, with two teenagers now charged with his murder.

Figures released earlier this year showed the number of children involved in knife crime in the West Midlands has almost tripled in the last five years.

The region's police and crime commissioner Simon Foster has vowed to do all he can to stamp out violent crime.

He said: “Over the past decade, central government recklessly defunded our police, preventative public services and criminal justice system.

“That has undoubtedly contributed to the rise in violent crime, including knife crime. The prevention and reduction of violent crime is a top priority for me in my police and crime plan.

“We need robust policing to prevent and tackle violent crime, particularly in relation to those people who are intent on causing harm to others."

He said early intervention was also needed to address the underlying causes of crime, adding: “I am rebuilding community policing.

"Thanks to my violence reduction partnership we are working in schools, A&E departments, we have rescue workers and outreach workers supporting victims of county lines, we have youth workers on routes to school and a network of weapon surrender bins.

"I am committed to constant and unremitting action to prevent and reduce violence, including knife crime, to protect people and in particular our young people and most importantly of all to save lives.”

The figures, released by West Midlands Police following a freedom of information request, show that 1,044 charges were brought against under 26s for possessing a knife or offensive weapon between January 1 and November 20.

Two of them were aged just 11.

In addition, four people under the age of 26 were charged with murder while there were 23 charges involving grievous bodily harm, one for actual bodily harm and four for common assault.

In August it emerged that those under 18, recorded by West Midlands Police as having committed offences relating to knife crime or possession, amounted to 379 last year – up from 131 in 2017.