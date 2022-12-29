Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police want to speak to this man following a house burglary in Smethwick

By Mark MorrisSmethwickCrimePublished: Comments

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following a burglary in Smethwick.

Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?

The incident happened at a home on John Brooks Avenue on November 12 at around 7pm.

Officers are encouraging anyone who recognises him to "contact Live Chat via our website or call 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/954533/22."

Crime
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News