Police want to speak to this man following a house burglary in Smethwick

The incident happened at a home on John Brooks Avenue on November 12 at around 7pm.
Officers are encouraging anyone who recognises him to "contact Live Chat via our website or call 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/954533/22."
#APPEAL | Do you recognise this man?— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) December 29, 2022
We want to speak to him following a burglary at a home in John Brooks Avenue, #Smethwick, on November 12 at around 7pm.
If you do recognise him contact Live Chat via our website or call 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/954533/22. pic.twitter.com/X0P1yO1Qxg