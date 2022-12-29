Dramatic video shows brave police officers chasing down a gunman on Birmingham street

The moment a taser-trained officer caught up with the suspect.

According to West Midlands Police, the officers in question were patrolling in an unmarked car near City Hospital on February 1 2021, when a black VW Polo crossed their path.

The vehicle made them suspicious and after running quick-time checks on police systems, activated their blue lights for it to stop.

But as the driver pulled over, a passenger bolted from the car.

Johniel Barrett, 19, was the runner but he didn’t get far as officers chased him into nearby James Turner Street where he was pinned to the floor.

Johniel Barrett has been jailed for five years.

The cops spotted the handle of an antique revolver poking from his waistband.

When they asked the suspect if it was loaded, Barrett replied: “Yes”.

The investigation identified the weapon as a Webley Mark VI revolver loaded with a .44 Smith and Wesson cartridge.

Barrett, now 20, from Kilby Avenue in Ladywood, went on to admit possessing a firearm and ammunition.

He was jailed for five years at Birmingham Crown Court on December 19.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Steve Harris, said: “The officers showed great courage. They saw Barrett holding something near his waistband which they suspected was a firearm but gave chase nonetheless in order to protect the public.

"Barrett was running towards a school and the officers were determined to get to him before he posed a risk to anyone else.

"They were equipped with tasers and challenged Barrett, ordering him to the floor, when they found their suspicions were accurate about the gun," he continued.