The man was found on Market Street in Wolverhampton in the early hours of the morning. Photo: Google Street Map

The 38-year-old man was found unconscious and with a severe head injury on Market Street in Wolverhampton on Saturday morning at around 2.30am.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

West Midlands Police have called on anyone with any information to come forward.

A police investigation into the events surrounding the incident continues.