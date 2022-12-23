£30,000 worth of pedal bikes stolen from shop as offenders seen loading van

A group of offenders were seen loading bikes into the back of a silver Vauxhall Insignia at 2.40am on Friday.

They had forced entry into a bike shop on The Green in Milford.

Police believe they made off with at-least five high-value pedal bikes.

A short time later, officers found one of the Cannondale bikes which had been dumped on the A34 in Huntington.

They seized it for forensic testing and carried on looking for the suspect vehicle.

Police later found the Insignia abandoned in Willenhall.

It was seized for forensic testing and came back as stolen.

Anyone who may have any information is urged to come forward.