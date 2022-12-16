Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men found not guilty of attempted murder in 'human fireball' case

By Adam SmithDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two men have been found not guilty of attempted murder after a man was set alight on a Dudley petrol station forecourt.

The Texaco petrol station on Himley Road. Photo: SnapperSK
The Texaco petrol station on Himley Road. Photo: SnapperSK

The jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court returned not guilty verdicts for Grant Thomas, 30, of Turners Hill Road, Lower Gornal, and Stephen Burden, 31, of Wilkinson Road, Darlaston,

However, Burden was found guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm and jailed for six years.

Grant was discharged after the verdict.

The court heard a man, who had been sitting in the driver’s seat of a Jeep, suffered “significant burns” during a car fire on the forecourt of the Texaco garage in Himley Road, Gornal Wood, on June 2.

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News