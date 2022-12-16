Two men found not guilty of attempted murder in 'human fireball' case

The Texaco petrol station on Himley Road. Photo: SnapperSK

The jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court returned not guilty verdicts for Grant Thomas, 30, of Turners Hill Road, Lower Gornal, and Stephen Burden, 31, of Wilkinson Road, Darlaston,

However, Burden was found guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm and jailed for six years.

Grant was discharged after the verdict.