Tipton man on recall from prison wanted by police

By Eleanor Lawson

A man from Tipton who is on recall from prison is wanted by police after failing to comply with his licence conditions.

Have you seen Reece Jones?
Police are appealing for information on 27-year-old Reece Jones.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "If you see him, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting reference number 20/15645/22."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

