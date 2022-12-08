Tipton man on recall from prison wanted by police

Police are appealing for information on 27-year-old Reece Jones.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "If you see him, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting reference number 20/15645/22."
A man from Tipton who is on recall from prison is wanted by police after failing to comply with his licence conditions.
