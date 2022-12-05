Man denies murdering Wolverhampton taxi driver found with serious injuries

Anakh Singh, inset, was found with serious injuries in Nine Elms Lane. Portrait photo: JustGiving.

Tomasz Margol, 35, of Bamford Road, Merridale, appeared at the crown court on Monday morning charged with his murder. Speaking through a Polish interpreter, Margol spoke only to confirm his name and his not guilty plea.

Father-of-two Anak Singh was found in a critical condition in Nine Elms Lane, in Park Village, Wolverhampton, on October 30, but despite the efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case was adjourned for a trial date to be fixed and the defendant was remanded in custody.