Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man denies murdering Wolverhampton taxi driver found with serious injuries

By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man accused of murdering Wolverhampton taxi driver Anak Singh has pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Anakh Singh, inset, was found with serious injuries in Nine Elms Lane. Portrait photo: JustGiving.
Anakh Singh, inset, was found with serious injuries in Nine Elms Lane. Portrait photo: JustGiving.

Tomasz Margol, 35, of Bamford Road, Merridale, appeared at the crown court on Monday morning charged with his murder. Speaking through a Polish interpreter, Margol spoke only to confirm his name and his not guilty plea.

Father-of-two Anak Singh was found in a critical condition in Nine Elms Lane, in Park Village, Wolverhampton, on October 30, but despite the efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case was adjourned for a trial date to be fixed and the defendant was remanded in custody.

A fundraiser launched to raise money for Anak Singh's family has now reached more than £11,500. It can be viewed at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anakhsingh

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News