Woman arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after day of chaos in Bloxwich

The crashed Vauxhall Corsa in Park Road, Bloxwich. Photo: Bloxwich Old & New Facebook page

The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in police custody.

Emergency services descended on the town on Monday after a knifed man was dropped off outside the police station in Station Street, while a grey Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a lamppost and railings in Park Road.

People also saw groups carrying weapons, with police reporting people spotted "wielding golf clubs".

The man was stabbed in Bloxwich High Street shortly before 1pm, and dropped off outside the police station.

Later that day a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Gallery Square shortly before 6pm. He was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A 14-year-old boy was also taken into custody on suspicion of possessing firearms after being arrested from an address in Bloxwich.

He has now been released on police bail.

A Section 60 order is in place covering Bloxwich, Blakenall and Mossley and remains in place until 3am on Thursday. It also covers Walsall town centre.

The order allows police to stop and search people for dangerous items or weapons, without 'reasonable grounds'.

Inspector Amanda Thompson, from Force CID at Bloxwich, said: "We continue to investigate the stabbings and incidents of violent disorder and have been reviewing CCTV footage.

"We urge anyone with any information to contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101.

"These powers allow us to stop and search people we may suspect may be involved in violence, or carrying weapons, without the need to have reasonable grounds.