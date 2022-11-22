No arrests after shots fired in Walsall street in 'targeted attack'

West Midlands Police said armed officers partially closed Lewis Street, in Birchills, on November 17 shortly before 8.30pm after being called out. No-one was hurt and no damage was reported.

In a statement the force said: "We’re in the early stages of the investigation and currently looking at CCTV but we believe two cars may have been involved. We believe this is a targeted attack and will be increasing patrols to offer reassurance."