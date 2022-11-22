Notification Settings

No arrests after shots fired in Walsall street in 'targeted attack'

By Deborah HardimanWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

No arrests have yet been made after shots were heard in a Walsall street.

Lewis Street in Walsall. Photo: Google
West Midlands Police said armed officers partially closed Lewis Street, in Birchills, on November 17 shortly before 8.30pm after being called out. No-one was hurt and no damage was reported.

In a statement the force said: "We’re in the early stages of the investigation and currently looking at CCTV but we believe two cars may have been involved. We believe this is a targeted attack and will be increasing patrols to offer reassurance."

Witnesses or anyone with information should phone 101 or visit the force website quoting crime number 20/964840/22.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

