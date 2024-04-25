West Midlands ranked among 'worst' for knife crime in national statistics

The new figures were released after it was revealed that knife crime offences recorded by police forces across England and Wales rose heavily in the last year, but still remain below pre-pandemic level.

The figures, which look at the number of knife-related offences show that the Metropolitan Policing area was the worst hit nationally by crimes involving sharp weapons.

However, when judged by the size of the population, The West Midlands Policing area had a higher rate of knife crime than its London or Manchester counterparts.