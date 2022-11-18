Notification Settings

Double stabbing outside cinema happened after armed robbery, police believe

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamCrimePublished:

Two young men who were stabbed in Birmingham city centre are believed to have been attacked following an armed robbery, police have said.

It happened outside Odeon in New Street. Photo: Google
The two victims, aged 17, were injured outside the Odeon cinema on New Street – near the German Christmas Market – at around 8.30am on Thursday.

The were taken to hospital in the aftermath of the attack and are now in a stable condition, whilst their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for the force said: "The injured young men remain in hospital in a stable condition and their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

"We now believe they were attacked following an attempted robbery. The scene has now been lifted, thank you for your patience as our forensic work was carried out.

"We’re trawling CCTV and speaking to witnesses. We ask anyone who saw anything and hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact police via Live Chat on their website or call 101 quoting log 671 of November 17.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

