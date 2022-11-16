The police chase concluded on Flood Street, Dudley.

The robberies, in which people were "intimidated and threatened with violence" took place across the West Midlands and West Mercia between July and August.

Police initiated a chase on Tuesday after officers spotted a car on Duncan Edwards Way just after 12.30pm, that was suspected of being involved in an armed robbery in Bridgnorth.

The car failed to stop before it deliberately rammed police cars, drove at a traffic officers and deliberately hit a police motorbike.

The suspects’ car was tactically brought to a stop preventing further damage and risk to the public. Fortunately no one was seriously injured, but excessive damage was caused. Three people were detained and taken into custody.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of three police officers and conspiracy to commit robbery, and is also being questioned in connection with 11 robberies across the region.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, while a 52-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Inspector Dean Kett from force CID, said: “This was a very serious incident and it’s pure luck that nobody was seriously injured. This could have easily been a very different outcome.

“During many of these robberies, people have been intimidated and threatened with violence which must have been terrifying for them. The three people arrested remain in police custody and are being questioned about yesterday’s incident and the robberies.”