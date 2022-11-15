Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after 'unknown man tries to collect a child from Walsall nursery'

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are investigating after an "unknown man tried to collect a child from nursery" in Walsall.

Police want to speak to this man.
Police want to speak to this man.

Staff turned the man away as the details he gave did not match a child in the care of the nursery, West Midlands Police said.

Workers then called the police.

Officers have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

It happened at 4pm on October 11.

Appealing on social media, Walsall Police tweeted: " Do you know who this is?

"We want to speak to him after an unknown man tried to collect a child from a nursery in #Walsall, at 4pm on Tue 11 Oct.

"Staff turned the man away as the details he gave didn't match with a child in their care. They then called us immediately.

"They did exactly the right thing and we've been making enquiries locally to identify the man.

"If you recognise him please contact us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/876197/22.

"To pass on info 100 per cent anonymously, speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 - you may get a reward."

Do you recognise this man?
Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News