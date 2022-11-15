Police appeal after 'unknown man tries to collect a child from Walsall nursery'

Police want to speak to this man.

Staff turned the man away as the details he gave did not match a child in the care of the nursery, West Midlands Police said.

Workers then called the police.

Officers have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

It happened at 4pm on October 11.

Appealing on social media, Walsall Police tweeted: " Do you know who this is?

"We want to speak to him after an unknown man tried to collect a child from a nursery in #Walsall, at 4pm on Tue 11 Oct.

"Staff turned the man away as the details he gave didn't match with a child in their care. They then called us immediately.

"They did exactly the right thing and we've been making enquiries locally to identify the man.

"If you recognise him please contact us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/876197/22.

"To pass on info 100 per cent anonymously, speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 - you may get a reward."