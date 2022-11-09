Police name man wanted in connection with murder of 16-year-old boy

Ishmael Farquharson, left, is wanted over the the death of Sekou Doucoure, right

Officers are trying to trace Ishmael Farquharson as they say they suspect he was involved with the death of Sekou Doucoure, in Nursery Road, Lozells.

Sekou was discovered seriously injured on July 12 and despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, nothing could be done to save him.

Two people, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, have already been charged with murder and remain in custody.

Sekou Doucoure

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: We suspect Ishmael Farquharson is involved in the death of the teenager in Nursery Road, Lozells.

"We really need to hear from anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the 33-year-old so we can trace and question him.

"We're determined to get justice for Sekou and his family.

"An 18-year-old man – and 16-year-old boy - have already been charged with murder. They’re currently remanded in custody.

"Anyone with information can get in touch with us via Live Chat or by calling 101 quoting log 3492 of 12/7/22.