More than 130 arrests made during Staffordshire community policing operation

Operation Cadence

Carried out by Staffordshire Police, the operation also saw more than £ 2,000 worth of drugs seized and more than 1,000 speeding drivers caught.

Following community engagement events, the force upped its patrols in anti-social behaviour hotspots, issued dispersal orders in relevant areas, carried out proactive intelligence-led drug-related warrants and launched a specialist operation to tackle vehicle crime.

Chief Superintendent, Elliott Sharrard-Williams, who spearheaded the operation, said: “We are always proactive in our pursuit of offenders and this operation really gave us a chance to show people what we are continuing to do to make their communities safer.

“It also gave us the opportunity to hear more directly from local people out on the ground and this provided really useful intelligence for us to take action on.

“I’m pleased that the operation has led to some really positive results and we will continue to work with our communities to deliver the best outcomes for them.”

Part of the activity saw the force carry out 647 stop-and-searches and more than 30 warrants leading to 40 arrests.