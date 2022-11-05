Van with 'three wheels' seen driven along M6 before police find 'heavily intoxicated' driver

Police officers found a van with only three tyres being driven north on the M6. Photo: @CMPG

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG), which covers the West Midlands and Staffordshire Police areas - reported that officers had received a call about seeing a van heading north on the motorway on three wheels.

The officers said the driver failed to stop, before being found to be "heavily intoxicated".

Police had to 'tactically stop' the van. Photo: @CMPG

A tweet from the CMPG Twitter account said: "A call from a member of the public this morning concerned about a vehicle being driven M6 nb on three wheels.