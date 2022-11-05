Van with 'three wheels' seen driven along M6 before police find 'heavily intoxicated' driver

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG), which covers the West Midlands and Staffordshire Police areas - reported that officers had received a call about seeing a van heading north on the motorway on three wheels.
The officers said the driver failed to stop, before being found to be "heavily intoxicated".
A tweet from the CMPG Twitter account said: "A call from a member of the public this morning concerned about a vehicle being driven M6 nb on three wheels.
"It fails to stop for us, tactical contact is used and the driver arrested. He’s heavily intoxicated."