Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Van with 'three wheels' seen driven along M6 before police find 'heavily intoxicated' driver

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Police officers had to perform a tactical stop on the M6 this morning after a van was spotted being driven with just three tyres.

Police officers found a van with only three tyres being driven north on the M6. Photo: @CMPG
Police officers found a van with only three tyres being driven north on the M6. Photo: @CMPG

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG), which covers the West Midlands and Staffordshire Police areas - reported that officers had received a call about seeing a van heading north on the motorway on three wheels.

The officers said the driver failed to stop, before being found to be "heavily intoxicated".

Police had to 'tactically stop' the van. Photo: @CMPG

A tweet from the CMPG Twitter account said: "A call from a member of the public this morning concerned about a vehicle being driven M6 nb on three wheels.

"It fails to stop for us, tactical contact is used and the driver arrested. He’s heavily intoxicated."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Walsall
Staffordshire
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News