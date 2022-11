West Midlands Police wish to speak to these two men

West Midlands Police said the victim, a women in her 20s, was walking along Lichfield Street just before midnight on Saturday, September 10, when she was assaulted.

In its appeal the force said: "We want to speak to this pair after a woman was sexually assaulted in Wolverhampton.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/793870/22."