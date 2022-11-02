Images released of pair after alcohol stolen from Brownhills Tesco

Police wish to speak with these people

The incident took place at the store on Silver Street, Brownhills, after 7.30am on October 4.

Police are also trying to trace a white Citroen Berlingo believed to have been used in the theft.

A spokesperson for Walsall Police said: "We’d like to speak to these people following thefts of bottles of alcohol from Tesco in Silver Street, Brownhills.

"The theft took place shortly after 7.30am on 4 October.

"We are also trying to trace a white Citroen Berlingo used in the theft.

"People with information should get in touch via Live Chat or ring 101, quoting crime number 20/861891/22."