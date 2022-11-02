Father and son wanted over Black Country distraction burglaries targetting the elderly

John and Johnny McDonald

John and Johnny McDonald, aged 49 and 20 respectively, are wanted on suspicion of entering elderly people’s homes in Walsall and Great Barr and stealing money.

Images of the pair have been shared in a Twitter thread by West Midlands Police which lists those wanted for burglaries.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The father and son are wanted on suspicion of a number of distraction burglaries in Walsall and Great Barr.

"The men, aged 49 and 20, are alleged to have entered elderly people’s homes and stolen money. Quote ref 20/1420135/22."

‘Wanted Wednesday’ will see images of suspected burglars released every other Wednesday up until Christmas.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sproson, from Force CID, said: “Burglary is a priority for the force and we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.

“As well as work that will be ongoing behind the scenes, we are circulating these images across social media and encourage anyone with information on these individuals to get in touch.

“I am also appealing to the suspects to do the right thing and hand themselves in.