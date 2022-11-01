Off-duty cop detains suspect after 'firearm' brandished on board Wolverhampton tram

After fellow passengers aided the officer in contacting the driver, the tram was brought to a halt at The Royal station.
Keeping one arm on the suspect, the policeman - who was dressed in plain gym clothes - contacted firearms officers with his mobile phone.
Discussion amongst passengers overheard by an eyewitness suggested the suspect was detained for brandishing a firearm.
Uniformed officers soon arrived and put the suspect, a young male, in handcuffs.
The off-duty officer confirmed to people on the tram that he was indeed arrested.
An eyewitness said: "I didn't see the 'firearm' but other passengers said it was BB gun.
"People on board weren't really scared as it was probably just Halloween idiocy, and I even saw an elderly woman telling the suspect's friends off.
"Most people just rolled their eyes," he continued.
West Midlands Metro said in a statement: "We can confirm trams were held for about 10 minutes at the request of the police while they made an arrest."
British Transport Police have also been contacted for comment.