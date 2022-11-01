Off-duty cop detains suspect after 'firearm' brandished on board Wolverhampton tram

The moment two uniformed officers boarded the tram and arrested the suspect.

After fellow passengers aided the officer in contacting the driver, the tram was brought to a halt at The Royal station.

Keeping one arm on the suspect, the policeman - who was dressed in plain gym clothes - contacted firearms officers with his mobile phone.

Discussion amongst passengers overheard by an eyewitness suggested the suspect was detained for brandishing a firearm.

Uniformed officers soon arrived and put the suspect, a young male, in handcuffs.

The off-duty officer confirmed to people on the tram that he was indeed arrested.

An eyewitness said: "I didn't see the 'firearm' but other passengers said it was BB gun.

"People on board weren't really scared as it was probably just Halloween idiocy, and I even saw an elderly woman telling the suspect's friends off.

"Most people just rolled their eyes," he continued.

West Midlands Metro said in a statement: "We can confirm trams were held for about 10 minutes at the request of the police while they made an arrest."