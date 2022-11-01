More than 60 drivers reported and three arrested in car cruising operation

The operation was supported by three separate dispersal orders

Three people were arrested and a further 62 drivers were reported for motoring offences over the course of the operation.

Officers from the South Staffordshire local policing team (LPT) teamed up with the force’s Roads Policing Unit (RPU) in targeted patrols across the A460 and A449 from October 15 to 30.

Motorists were observed driving dangerously, driving without insurance and registration plates, attending car meets and driving under the influence of drugs over the course of the operation.

The operation was supported by three separate dispersal orders over a three-week period after concerned residents and businesses reported excessive car meets and anti-social behaviour in the region.

Chief Inspector Chris Cotton, of the South Staffordshire LPT, said: “This work has seen motorists engaging in anti-social behaviour and putting fellow drivers at risk. We won’t tolerate this and those responsible will be brought to justice.

“Local residents and business owners should be assured that we are here to support them and make sure they feel safe. We are actively holding engagement sessions across the region and will be continuing to speak to people to better understand their needs and priorities.