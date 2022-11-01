Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

More than 60 drivers reported and three arrested in car cruising operation

By Nathan RoweSouth StaffordshireCrimePublished:

Motorists have been caught driving dangerously and driving under the influence of drugs during an operation aimed at disrupting illegal street racing and car cruising.

The operation was supported by three separate dispersal orders
The operation was supported by three separate dispersal orders

Three people were arrested and a further 62 drivers were reported for motoring offences over the course of the operation.

Officers from the South Staffordshire local policing team (LPT) teamed up with the force’s Roads Policing Unit (RPU) in targeted patrols across the A460 and A449 from October 15 to 30.

Motorists were observed driving dangerously, driving without insurance and registration plates, attending car meets and driving under the influence of drugs over the course of the operation.

The operation was supported by three separate dispersal orders over a three-week period after concerned residents and businesses reported excessive car meets and anti-social behaviour in the region.

Chief Inspector Chris Cotton, of the South Staffordshire LPT, said: “This work has seen motorists engaging in anti-social behaviour and putting fellow drivers at risk. We won’t tolerate this and those responsible will be brought to justice.

“Local residents and business owners should be assured that we are here to support them and make sure they feel safe. We are actively holding engagement sessions across the region and will be continuing to speak to people to better understand their needs and priorities.

“I’m happy with the results achieved by the team over the last few weeks and hope this type of work continues to provide our community with reassurance that their concerns are being robustly actioned by local officers who are committed to serving them.”

Crime
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News