Body of man found in Coseley canal with death being treated as 'unexplained'

Police are treating the death as unexplained

The body was found in the water on Bridgewater Street at about 8.30am on Saturday.

Officers appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after the body of a man was found in the canal on Bridgewater Street, Coseley, at around 8.30am Saturday morning. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and our inquires are ongoing.