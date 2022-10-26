West Midlands Police introducing more electric vehicles in bid to become 'country's greenest force'

West Midlands Police is rolling out more electric vehicles across the force

The force has been using Nissan Leaf electric cars since 2013 but by the end of the year there will be an extra 68 marked and unmarked vehicles across the West Midlands.

They will initially bring in one marked car, 33 unmarked cars and four unmarked vans, but by the end of 2022 they are set to add another 16 marked cars, nine unmarked cars, and five unmarked vans.

They have also increased their charging capacity and every police building is being considered for a new charging point.

Gary Mallett, fleet manager, said: “As vehicle manufacturers renew their vehicle models and technology becomes better suited to the demands, organisations will have to transition into the new world and that includes us.

“We have had experience of electric vehicles since 2013 and already have over 40 vehicles and 50 charge points across the force. Where possible, the earlier charge points have been upgraded to suit the new vehicles. As the fleet grows, we will continue to increase our charging facilities.

“Working with vehicle manufacturers we are confident that the new vehicles will suit our own demands in the future, which will not only be better for the environment but will reduce our overall maintenance costs for the fleet.”

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, added: “I’m delighted to see the force continuing to take the action needed, to go green.

“Now, more than ever, it is vital that we look closely at our energy consumption and buying electric vehicles is a vital step in the right direction.