Ex-councillor 'convinced witnesses to lie' over 'fraudulent claim for pizza business grant'

Former Wolverhampton councillor Harman Banger

Former Councillor Harman Banger and his wife Neena Kumari are both appealing a conviction of fraud by false representation over a £10,000 application made for a pizza business during the first lockdown in 2020.

Closing the prosecution case, Daniel Oscroft told Birmingham Crown Court: "Harman Banger is the kind of person to co-opt his wife to fraudulently claim for a grant and then co-opt other defence witnesses to provide misleading evidence about the business.

"When they were interviewed by police they gave no comment, instead they waited for the prosecution case to be made and then tailored evidence around that case.

"The evidence by defence witnesses fits around the prosecution case rather than rebut it."

The case centres around whether Kumari ran a takeaway food business, Pizza Plus, from a premises in The Orchard, Bilston.

Mr Oscroft said: "A council worker was unable to deliver a letter to the premises because it was boarded up and the local police officer who would pass The Orchard on his beat never remembers seeing it open."

He added: "The premises was filthy, had fliers from years before and had unopened letters. A business was not run from the premises."

However, Banger's defence barrister, claimed the prosecution had not proved Pizza Plus did not operate as a trading business which was eligible for the £10,000 Covid grant.

Michael Goodwin KC said: "The prosecution have been firing empty blanks and hoping mud sticks. Where is the prosecution evidence which undermines the defence witnesses.

"The prosecution say all the evidence is false because it does not fit to their case."

Felicia Davy, representing Kumari, said: "It was not a perfectly run business, she has been honest about this, but it was a business. She has given you truthful and honest evidence that there was a business.

"She was in an occupation and she was eligible for rate relief therefore she was eligible for the business grant. She applied for the grant honestly.

"She should not be found guilty of this serious charge."

